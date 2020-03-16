Guidance for administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments.

Documents

Details

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments, you should prepare by reading this modified test administration guidance (MTAG).

The guidance is to ensure that pupils using the modified large print (MLP) or braille versions of the tests, or who have a hearing impairment, can access the tests properly and they are not at a disadvantage.

It includes information about:

planning for the tests

receiving test materials

administering the tests

sending the completed test scripts for marking

16 March 2020 Updated for the 2020 test cycle. 18 March 2019 Updated for the 2019 test cycle. 19 March 2018 Updated for the 2018 test cycle. 21 March 2017 Updated for the 2017 test cycle. 11 April 2016 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources How schools apply for special consideration for pupils whose performan Resources Technical specification for software suppliers, educators and local au Resources Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2