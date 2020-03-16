Guidance for administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments.

Documents

Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering braille versions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-505-7, STA/20/8522/ePDF, 211KB, 22 pages

Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering to pupils with a hearing impairment

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-506-4, STA/20/8523/ePDF, 154KB, 9 pages

Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering modified large print versions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-507-1, STA/20/8524/ePDF, 200KB, 19 pages

Details

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments, you should prepare by reading this modified test administration guidance (MTAG).

The guidance is to ensure that pupils using the modified large print (MLP) or braille versions of the tests, or who have a hearing impairment, can access the tests properly and they are not at a disadvantage.

It includes information about:

  • planning for the tests
  • receiving test materials
  • administering the tests
  • sending the completed test scripts for marking
Published 11 April 2016
Last updated 16 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated for the 2020 test cycle.

  2. Updated for the 2019 test cycle.

  3. Updated for the 2018 test cycle.

  4. Updated for the 2017 test cycle.

  5. First published.

