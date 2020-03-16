Key stage 2 tests: special consideration guidance

How schools apply for special consideration for pupils whose performance is affected by extremely distressing circumstances or incidents before the tests.

Documents

Details

Special consideration may be awarded if a pupil’s performance in a key stage 2 (KS2) test has been affected by extremely distressing circumstances.

Approved applications for special consideration do not give STA sufficient information to change a pupil’s scaled score itself, but the Department for Education (DfE) will take into account the fact that special consideration has been granted when calculating primary school performance measures.

16 March 2020 Updated for the 2020 test cycle. 18 March 2019 Updated for the 2018/19 academic year. 19 March 2018 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Information about keeping KS1 and KS2 tests and phonics screening chec Resources Technical specification for software suppliers, educators and local au Resources Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2