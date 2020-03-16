Technical specification for software suppliers, educators and local authorities completing returns for the key stage 2 data collection.

This specification explains how to prepare and return key stage 2, pre-key stage and P scale teacher assessment data to the Department for Education during the 2019/20 assessment cycle.

It covers the validation rules which will be applied, and should be read in conjunction with the common basic data set definitions.

16 March 2020 Page updated with the 2020 guidance. 11 March 2019 Updated for the 2018/2019 academic year. 18 December 2017 2017 to 2018 teacher assessment technical specification added. 10 February 2017 First published.