Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): business support grant funding - guidance for businesses

Guidance for businesses setting out details of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).

Small Business Grant Fund (SBGF) / Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF): guidance for businesses

PDF, 108KB, 6 pages

This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:

  • the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF)
  • the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF)

It informs businesses about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.

The guidance applies to England only.

Published 1 April 2020

