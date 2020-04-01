Guidance about changes to newly qualified teacher (NQT) induction during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Details

This guidance is for:

headteachers

newly qualified teachers

school staff

local authorities

governing bodies

appropriate bodies

It applies to:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies and free schools

pupil referral units

independent schools

sixth-form colleges

further education colleges

It covers:

changes to the Induction for newly qualified teachers ( NQTs ) statutory guidance during the COVID-19 public health emergency

) statutory guidance during the COVID-19 public health emergency changes to absences

DfE coronavirus helpline

DfE coronavirus helpline

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.



Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page