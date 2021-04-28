SLC issues guidance on how students should contact them during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Student Finance England
For general information about student finance, you can check www.gov.uk/student-finance.
Repayment customers can log in to the online repayment service at www.gov.uk/sign-in-to-manage-your-student-loan-balance
Before calling to check the status of your application, you should sign into your online account and check the status there. If you’ve applied or sent evidence within the last 6 weeks, this is still being process – you do not need to call for an update.
For general information, you can check:
- www.gov.uk/studentfinance
- www.gov.uk/postgraduateloan
- www.gov.uk/advancedlearnerloan
- www.thestudentroom.co.uk/studentfinance
- our Twitter and Facebook pages, and our YouTube channel
Full-time and part-time undergraduate students
0300 100 0607
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm (bank holiday Monday 3rd of May 8am to 5pm)
Open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm
Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans
0300 100 0031
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (bank holiday Monday 3rd of May 8am to 5pm)
Advanced Learner Loan
0300 100 0619
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm (bank holiday Monday 3rd of May 8am to 5pm)
Open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm
Student Finance Wales
For general information, you can check:
- www.studentfinancewales.co.uk
- our Twitter and Facebook, and our YouTube channel
Full-time and part-time undergraduate students
0300 200 4050
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans
0300 100 0494
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Education Maintenance Allowance and Welsh Government Learning Grant FE
0300 200 4050
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Student Finance Northern Ireland
For general information, you can check www.studentfinanceni.co.uk
Full-time and part-time undergraduate students
0300 100 0077
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm (bank holiday Monday 3rd of May 8am to 5pm)
Open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm
Postgraduate Master’s Loan
0300 100 0493
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Education Maintenance Allowance
0300 200 7089
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
EU students
Student Finance Services
0141 243 3570
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Please note, this line is only for students who can’t get student finance through Student Finance England, Student Finance Wales or Student Finance Northern Ireland.
If you’re not sure if this is you, and you normally live in:
- England, go to www.gov.uk/student-finance/who-qualifies
- Wales, go to www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/eu
- Northern Ireland, go to www.studentfinanceni.co.uk/types-of-finance/undergraduate/full-time
Repayments
For general information you can check:
- www.gov.uk/repaying-your-student-loan
- our Twitter and Facebook pages
For information on how to contact SLC for general repayment enquiries, visit www.gov.uk/guidance/contact-slc-repayment-enquiries.
You’ll also find information on how to contact SLC for:
- overpayment enquiries
- enquiries if you have an arrears balance
Customer Relations
Contact the Student Loans Company if you want to make a complaint.
Report Suspected Fraud
Counter Fraud Services
0300 100 0059
Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5:30pm
