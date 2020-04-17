Academy launches online events programme

The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched an online events programme to ensure its audiences can continue to benefit from the expertise and experience in its network, on topics ranging from the engineering response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to space technologies.

The Royal Academy of Engineering closed its London premises, Prince Philip House, on 20 March 2020 until further notice, in response to government guidance to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Events and meetings are now being hosted virtually for all of the Academy’s major areas of work, including innovation, talent & diversity, policy and public engagement.

The new online events programme includes:

Innovation

Innovation in a crisis

Launching April 2020

A new online Q&A series highlighting the different ways the engineering profession is responding to coronavirus, with a range of expert speakers.

International engineering response to Covid-19

From 9 April 2020

Invite only

A series of virtual meetings bringing together professional engineering academies across the globe to share knowledge about the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, and discuss how the international engineering community can support the response.

The virtual meetings focus on specific challenges such as the provision of personal protective equipment, or use of data in tracking and managing the pandemic, and provide practical insights into the development of solutions and products.

Enterprise Hub virtual pitch event

30 April 2020

Invite only

An online pitch event to provide Enterprise Hub Members with an opportunity to pitch to investors and raise funding.

Frontiers of Engineering for Development

9-10 June 2020

Invite only

The ninth Royal Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering for Development symposium will be conducted remotely, and will explore the theme Engineering inclusive cities.

Talent & Diversity

STEM education policy webinar series

Launching April 2020

A series of fortnightly online webinars on a variety of STEM education topics to share the latest available research on engineering education and provide a forum for debate.

INWED leadership event

23 June 2020

Invite only

As part of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED20) celebrations, the Royal Academy of Engineering is hosting a special virtual version of this annual event, where the next generation of engineers have an opportunity to network with senior industry leaders, and share advice and experiences.

Our speaker, Jane Atkinson FREng, Executive Director Engineering and Automation at Bilfinger UK Ltd, the FT's most influential woman in engineering, and a pioneer in her field, will share her insights into being a woman leader.

Find out more: INWED leadership event

Public engagement

Edinburgh Science Festival

4-19 April 2020

The Academy has supported the Edinburgh Science Festival team to launch an online festival, Elements of #EdSciFest, including a talk from Dr Dame Sue Ion DBE FREng FRS on Energising engineering: half a century of British innovation.

Find out more: Edinburgh Science Festival

Bringing Space down to Earth

4 May 2020

The annual Royal Academy of Engineering / Royal Society of Edinburgh joint discussion event. A panel of experts explore how space technology is used and Scotland’s role in developing the space technologies of the future.

Find out more: Bringing Space down to Earth

Further information and updates can be found at www.raeng.org.uk/events.