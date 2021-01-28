Secretary of State for Education issues a tenth notice about changes to state-funded school inspection requirements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Documents
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice February 2021
PDF, 134KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice January 2021
PDF, 125KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice December 2020
PDF, 133KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice November 2020
PDF, 123KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice October 2020
PDF, 131KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice September 2020
PDF, 255KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice August 2020
PDF, 165KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice July 2020
PDF, 179KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice June 2020
PDF, 204KB, 3 pages
Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice May 2020
PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Details
On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice disapplying sections 5(1), 15(3), 17(2), 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the Education Act 2005 (and academy arrangement provisions similar to sections 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the 2005 Act). The specified time period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. Five subsequent notices were issued disapplying those enactments and similar academy arrangements for June to October 2020.
On 25 October 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a seventh notice disapplying sections 5(1), 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the Education Act 2005 (and academy arrangement provisions similar to sections 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the 2005 Act). Two subsequent notices were issued disapplying those enactments and similar academy arrangements for December 2020 and January 2021.
The ninth notice ends on 31 January 2021. The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a tenth notice disapplying sections 5(1), 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the Education Act 2005 (and academy arrangement provisions similar to sections 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the 2005 Act) for February.
This notice is relevant to:
- Ofsted
- state-funded schools
- local authorities
- academy trusts
It will temporarily disapply:
- Ofsted’s duty to inspect state-funded schools within prescribed intervals and to provide inspection reports
- the duty on the governing bodies of voluntary or foundation schools which have been designated as having a religious character, and the proprietors of academies designated as having a religious character, to arrange inspections covering collective worship at the school and denominational education provided by the school within prescribed intervals and for the person conducting such an inspection to inspect and produce a report within prescribed periods
The new notice applies from 1 February to 28 February 2021.
Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily disapply or modify statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates
Added 'Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice February 2021'.
Added the Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice January 2020.
Added 'Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice December 2020'.
Added 'Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice November 2020'.
Added a sixth notice for October 2020.
Added a fifth notice for September 2020.
Added a fourth notice for August 2020.
Added a third notice for July 2020.
Added a second notice for June 2020.
First published.