Secretary of State for Education issues a tenth notice to modify pupil registration requirements for temporary pupils during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice February 2021

PDF, 164KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice January 2021

PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice December 2020

PDF, 164KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice November 2020

PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice October 2020

PDF, 155KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice September 2020

PDF, 232KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice August 2020

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice July 2020

PDF, 172KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice June 2020

PDF, 191KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice May 2020

PDF, 152KB, 2 pages

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996). The specified time period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. Eight subsequent notices were issued modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the same way for June 2020 to January 2021. The ninth notice ends on 31 January 2021. The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a tenth notice modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996) for February 2021.

This notice is relevant to all schools.

It modifies pupil registration requirements so that a child is not to be registered as a pupil at a school merely because education is provided for them at the school on a temporary basis for reasons connected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Other important duties and responsibilities that exist with regards to pupils in general continue to apply in relation to pupils who are attending a school other than the school at which they are registered as pupils.The new notice applies from 1 February to 28 February 2021.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily disapply or modify statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 28 January 2021

  1. Added 'Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice February 2021'.

  2. Added the Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice January 2021.

  3. Added 'Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice December 2020'

  4. Added 'Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice November 2020'.

  5. Added a sixth notice for October 2020.

  6. Added a fifth notice for September 2020.

  7. Added a fourth notice for August 2020.

  8. Added a third notice for July 2020.

  9. Added a second notice for June 2020.

  10. First published.

