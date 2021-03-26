Details on the offer available to early career teachers and how this will be developed for national roll-out.

Early career framework reforms: overview

This document explains how the government is delivering support to early career teachers, what the offer is and how it’s related to the early career framework.

Published 23 June 2020
  1. Clarified that schools offering statutory induction will need to replace their induction process from September 2021 and the support which is available.

  2. Added information about the role of appropriate bodies and the updated statutory induction guidance.

  3. Updated to reflect funding arrangements and lead providers for national roll-out of the early career framework.

  4. Updated with detail of changes to statutory induction for national roll-out.

  5. Information about high quality development materials for teachers (the core induction programmes) has been added to the page.

  6. First published.

