The UK Council for Internet Safety (UKCIS) Online Safety Audit Tool helps mentors of trainee teachers and newly qualified teachers induct mentees and provide ongoing support, development and monitoring

The UKCIS Online Safety Audit Tool is designed to help trainee teachers (ITTs) and newly qualified teachers (NQTs) better understand their role in keeping children safe online and their school’s policy and practice. It offers opportunities for research as well as reflective questions to accompany ITTs’ and NQTs’ development as teachers.

The accompanying document, ‘Guidance for ITT/NQT mentors: using the UKCIS Online Safety Audit Tool’, helps ITTs and NQTs induct mentees and provide ongoing support, development and monitoring.

Published 10 August 2020