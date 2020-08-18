 
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: an analysis of the changes

Details
Following a consultation @OfstedNews have changed their statistical methodology for reporting on inspection outcomes, and this document analyses the impact of those changes on the data.

Documents

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings

HTML

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings

PDF, 493KB, 14 pages

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings

MS Word Document, 462KB

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: data, charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18MB

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: historical datasets

ODS, 30.1MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: pre-release access list

PDF, 149KB, 1 page

Details

These statistics of state-funded schools inspections in England consist of:

  • main findings in HTML, pdf and word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format
  • historical datasets created using new methodology in Excel or ODS format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 26 June 2018
Last updated 18 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced the document 'Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: historical datasets'. The total number of pupils on the 31 August 2016 tab was from 2017. The dataset has been updated to correctly show the total number of pupils from 2016. For the vast majority of schools the difference in the number of pupils shown is minor.

  2. Minor change to 2010 to 2015 historical data slice in the historical datasets file.

  3. First published.

