Consultation Outcome: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions

Details
This consultation has concluded

Detail of outcome

Find out more about government plans around Professional Qualifications and Regulation.

Feedback received

Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence summary of responses

Published: PDF, 292KB, 23 pages

Detail of feedback received

This call for evidence sought views on:

  • how the UK recognises professional qualifications from other countries, to inform the UK’s future approach
  • the experience of professionals moving and operating within the UK internal market, to support the UK government’s thinking in relation to the effective operation of the UK’s internal market
  • how professions are regulated in the UK, both professions that are regulated by law and those that are voluntarily regulated

Responses to the call for evidence revealed a complex regulatory landscape, with a wide range of professions regulated in different ways. Respondents provided insights in relation to:

  • entry requirements
  • current legislation
  • international cooperation between regulatory bodies
  • transparency of information about entry routes into professions

We received 417 responses from:

  • regulatory bodies (82)
  • individuals and organisations (335)

Original consultation

Summary

We're seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions.

This consultation ran from  to 

Consultation description

This call for evidence seeks insights on the UK’s approach to the recognition of professional qualifications and the regulation of professions.

We want to hear from the broad range of individuals, businesses and organisations that interact with all aspects of regulated professions. We would like to hear from you in particular if you are:

  • a student studying for a professional qualification at a university, in further education or on an apprenticeship
  • someone who uses the services of regulated professionals
  • a UK or international regulated professional
  • a business which employs regulated professionals
  • an education provider who supports individuals in acquiring qualifications needed to enter regulated professions
  • an individual with a particular interest

Regulator feedback

Please would regulators provide their feedback using the questions in Annex C: Questionnaire for regulators.

BEIS privacy notice

See the BEIS consultation privacy notice.

Please do not send responses by post to the department as we may not be able to access them at this time.

Documents

The recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence

PDF, 390KB, 26 pages

Published 25 August 2020
Last updated 12 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Summary of responses added, and link to new policy statement on recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions.

  2. First published.

A statement of the government’s proposals for the recognition of professional qualifications from other countries and the regulation of professions across the UK.

Documents

Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: policy statement (accessible webpage)

HTML

Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: policy statement

PDF, 200KB, 14 pages

Details

This policy statement outlines the government’s proposals to:

  • create a framework for recognising professional qualifications from all countries that suits the UK. This will meet the needs of a priority set of professions where there is demand for skills from overseas while respecting regulators’ autonomy to uphold standards
  • support UK professionals to access markets overseas and provide their services in other countries
  • make the regulated framework more navigable for professionals, where they are appropriate qualified and whether they want to practise in the UK or overseas

 

Termination of ESFA funding agreements
Resources
Guidance on the termination of ESFA funding agreements for providers,
Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Stoke on Trent College
Resources
A revised financial health notice to improve issued to Stoke on Trent
Nuclear reactor desk engineer
Resources
Reference Number: ST0784Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu

You may also be interested in these articles:

Whites Meadow Primary School
Resources
White Meadows has used flexible working to recruit and keep high-calib
United Learning
Resources
Schools group United Learning has taken a trust-wide approach to desig
Work-based learners and the Prevent statutory duty
Resources
Guidance for further education (FE) providers in England on the Preven
ESFA Update: 12 May 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Resources
Find out how apprenticeships will continue during the coronavirus (COV
Adult education budget (AEB): funding rates and formula 2021 to 2022
Resources
Details of the 2021 to 2022 funding system for the AEB and 16 to 18 tr
Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2021 to 2022
Resources
Sets out the rules that apply to ESFA funded AEB provision for the 202
New laws to ensure the UK has the skills it needs
Resources
Professional Qualifications Bill introduced to Parliament, ensuring sk
Goldstone Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Goldsto
