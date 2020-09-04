Data for inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020 including data for inspections conducted between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020.

The Approval and Funding Committee
Resources
The purpose of the Approval and Funding Committee is to make final dec
Committees
Resources
The Approval and Funding CommitteeMakes final decisions on the approva
How we do it
Resources
We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr

These statistics will be released on 26 November 2020 9:30am