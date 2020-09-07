Scoring guidance, pupils' materials and answer sheet for the 2019 phonics screening check.

Documents

2019 phonics screening check: scoring guidance

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-875-0, STA/19/8114/ePDF, 225KB, 2 pages

2019 phonics screening check: pupils' materials

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-873-6, STA/19/8112/ePDF, 1.29MB, 24 pages

2019 phonics screening check: answer sheet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-874-3, STA/19/8113/ePDF, 111KB, 1 page

2019 phonics screening check: practice sheet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-876-7, STA/19/8115/ePDF, 239KB, 2 pages

Details

These materials are published to help teachers and pupils become familiar with the phonics screening check, and to enable teachers to score their pupils’ performance once the check has been administered.

The 2019 phonics screening check threshold mark is 32. Teachers should check each pupil’s mark against the threshold to establish whether they have achieved the expected standard.

Modified materials for the 2019 phonics screening check are available.

Published 24 June 2019
Last updated 7 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include a link to the 2019 modified materials for the phonics check.

  2. First published.

