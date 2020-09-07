A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Liam Nolan should be prohibited from the management of independent schools.

Documents

Regulation of school managers and governors: prohibition direction - Liam Nolan

PDF, 98.8KB, 1 page

Details

The Secretary of State for Education finds Liam Nolan unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school (including an academy or free school) under section 128 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

The barring decision also has the effect of disqualifying the person from being a governor at a local-authority-maintained school.

A person in receipt of a decision given under section 128 has a right to appeal to the first-tier tribunal in accordance with the Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008. The person has 3 months to appeal from the date on the decision letter.

Published 7 September 2020