What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from the start of the autumn term to support the return of children and young people with special education needs and disability (SEND).

Documents

Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings

HTML

Details

New national restrictions came into force on Thursday 5 November. Read how the new national restrictions affect this guidance.

This guidance applies from the start of the autumn term. It provides specific advice on approaches for reducing the risk of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other operational considerations that special educational settings should follow. It applies to:

  • special schools
  • special post-16 institutions (SPIs)
  • other specialist settings, such as hospital schools
Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 20 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance on SEND legislation (to reflect that temporary changes have now ceased), the system of controls, residential settings, attendance, workforce, safeguarding, wraparound provision and extra-curricular activity, curriculum expectations, behaviour expectations and contingency planning for remote education.

  2. Added links to the 'Education and childcare settings: New National Restrictions from 5 November 2020'.

  3. Replaced references to “local lockdowns” with references to the local COVID alert levels.

  4. Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

  5. Amended the information on risk assessments for those with an education, health and care plan.

  6. Updated guidance to reflect the actions special schools and other specialist settings need to support full opening from the start of the autumn term. The main changes are listed at the start of the document.

  7. First published.

