Guide for local authorities how to complete and submit their grant return and use of funds statement to the Education Skills Funding Agency funding by 31 October 2020.

Local authorities: 16 to 19 provision and maintained institutions with sixth form funds return 2019 to 2020

This guide explains to local authorities (LAs) how to complete and submit their grant return and use of funds statement to the Education Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). The deadline for return is 31 October 2020.

Published 26 March 2014
Last updated 18 September 2020

  1. We have updated the local authorities grant return and use of funds statements 2019-2020.

  2. Updated local authorities 16 to 19 grant return and use of funds statements guide for 2018 to 2019.

  3. The guidance has been updated to reflect 2018 to 2019 funding.

  4. 16 to 19 LA grant return funding guidance and Annex 1 has been updated.

  5. Updated to reflect next deadline of 30 April 2018 for adult education budget and apprenticeship funds return.

  6. Updated local authorities 16 to 19 grant return and use of funds statements guide for 2016 to 2017.

  7. The Education Funding Agency has updated the guidance for local authorities on submitting their post-16 learners grant return for 2016 to 2017.

  8. The Education Funding Agency has published updated guidance for local authorities on submitting their grant returns.

  9. The Education Funding Agency (EFA) has updated the page with the stage 1 grant return templates that local authorities must complete and submit to EFA by 30 April 2016. The grant returns relate to funding received from EFA and the Skills Funding Agency (SFA) for learners over the age of 16.

  10. The Education Funding Agency has published a guide and templates for local authority chief financial officers to use to submit their stage 2 grant returns and use of funds statements for the 2014 to 2015 financial year.

  11. The Education Funding Agency (EFA) has updated the local authority grant returns templates for the 2014 to 2015 financial year. Local authorities should submit their returns to EFA by 30 April 2015.

  12. First published.

