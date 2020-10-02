Children's social care establishments or agencies can apply to Ofsted to remove or vary their conditions of registration.

Documents

Remove or vary conditions of registration

PDF, 136KB, 3 pages

Details

Use this form to apply to remove or vary your conditions of registration. It should be signed by either:

  • the provider’s responsible individual
  • someone who makes up the registered provider and who has provided their details to Ofsted

You do not need to pay a fee. Ofsted has suspended variation fees until further notice.

Please send your completed form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 2 October 2020