Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on from 2020 to 2022.

Documents

Ofsted’s equality objectives 2020 to 2022

HTML

Details

Ofsted’s equality objectives cover:

  • how we consider equality when we inspect and regulate
  • how we will ensure that our own staff, and those we contract with, have equality of opportunity

There are also equality objectives from 2016-2020 and annual reports on equality in Ofsted employment.

Get help with remote education
Resources
Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educatin
Remote education good practice
Resources
Good practice to support school leaders in developing their remote edu
Remote Education Temporary Continuity Direction: explanatory note
Resources
An explanation of the Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Educati

Published 2 October 2020