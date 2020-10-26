Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educating children during the coronavirus outbreak.
Remote education support: available now
The items in this section are available now.
Devices, internet access and digital education platforms
You can get help with technology, this includes information on:
- how schools can order laptops and tablets for pupils
- getting internet access for pupils
- accessing funded support to get set up and trained on the Office 365 Education or G Suite for Education digital platform
All school and further education (FE) staff
You can access:
- peer-to-peer advice and training through the EdTech Demonstrator programme including intensive 1:1 support, live webinars and tutorials, and a library of resources to ensure you are making the best use of technology (including devices and digital platforms)
- guidance on safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
School staff
You can access:
- a sector-led, remote education good practice guide to support school leaders in developing their remote education contingency plans so they can meet their statutory obligations
- resources from Oak National Academy, which have been created by teachers across England in response to school closures and will offer around 10,000 lessons across a variety of subjects for reception to year 11
- a series of new, school-led webinars on remote education to help share good practice, in addition to those available through the demonstrator programme - this is to support schools that are looking for help to improve the quality of their remote provision in line with the expectations set out in the guidance for full opening: schools
FE staff
You can access:
- the autumn term guidance to support FE leaders in developing their remote education contingency plans
- support in using educational technology and developing online teaching skills from the Education and Training Foundation
- digital curriculum content and resources from organisations funded by the Department of Education (DfE) including Jisc and World Skills UK
- guidance on how FE providers can use the 16 to 19 Bursary Fund and the adult education budget to help students overcome financial barriers to participation in remote education
Remote education support: available soon
The items in this section will be available later in the autumn 2020 term.
Schools
You’ll be able to access:
- examples of annotated lesson plans for remote teaching
- case studies and webinars on curriculum content choices and sequencing
- a resources package, including guidance on selecting the right educational resources for your school
- a self-assessment framework, to help school leaders and governors consider how to strengthen their remote education offer
FE
You’ll be able to access new digital curriculum content and resources funded by The College Collaboration Fund.
Schools’ duty to provide remote education
Where a pupil, class, group or small number of pupils need to self-isolate, or there is a local lockdown requiring pupils to remain at home, DfE expects schools to be able to immediately offer them access to remote education. Schools should ensure remote education, where needed, is high-quality and aligns as closely as possible with in-school provision.
The Secretary of State has given a temporary continuity direction in order to require schools to provide remote education for state-funded, school-age children unable to attend school due to coronavirus (COVID-19). This will come into effect from Thursday 22 October 2020. Read the remote education temporary continuity direction explanatory note for more information. The direction poses no additional expectations on the quality of remote education expected of schools beyond those set out in the guidance for full opening: schools published in June.
Remote education expectations for further education
As outlined in the FE autumn term guidance, FE providers can continue with remote education if it:
- complements the overall offer
- does not undermine the quality of education and engagement
- counts for the minority of planned hours for all 16 to 19 year old students
In exceptional circumstances where restrictions are put in place to contain local outbreaks or students are required to self-isolate, remote provision can be extended to meet students’ needs. FE providers should have contingency plans in place to move quickly to blended or, if necessary, remote education should the need arise.
Delivering remote education safely
You can access:
- safe remote learning support on the SWGfL website
- online safety support on the LGfL website
- support from the National Cyber Security Centre including help choosing the right video conference service for you and help using video conferencing services securely
- safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- online safety guidance in annex c of keeping children safe in education
School-to-school support for coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery
The government is also funding school-to-school support for schools that need particular help with coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery, which can include support to develop remote education provision. System leaders in education provide support for an average of 5 days and in line with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for schools.
Contact your local Regional School Commissioner’s office to find out more.
Catch-up support
To support pupils from falling behind, schools can spend their catch-up premium on contingency planning for remote education, for example purchasing additional devices or more textbooks.
