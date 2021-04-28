 
Flexible working ambassador schools

Details
Find out how to become a flexible working ambassador school, how to apply for funding and the overall aims of the programme.

Flexible working practices can:

  • help to recruit, retain and motivate teachers
  • support schools to deploy their staff effectively and efficiently
  • improve staff wellbeing
  • promote equality of opportunity and diversity in teaching

In March 2021 the Department for Education (DfE) appointed 8 flexible working ambassador schools across England.

We selected the flexible working ambassador schools following a competitive application process. They are funded for delivery until December 2022.

Role and responsibilities of flexible working ambassador schools

Flexible working ambassador schools will be responsible for:

  • awareness raising, acting as influencers, attending and hosting peer-to-peer training events and working with local networks to champion flexible working
  • providing practical support to schools through coaching and advising
  • supporting participant schools to address challenges relating to flexible working, to offer more flexible working opportunities and to embed a positive culture towards it
  • recruiting at least 5 schools across their region to provide one-to-one, bespoke support from April 2021 to December 2022, including a school most in need of support

Flexible working ambassador schools may use their discretion to decide what constitutes greatest need in their region. This could include a school that is within the top 30th percentile in relation to pupils on pupil premium or a school that is facing challenges in relation to recruitment or retention.

Contact your flexible working ambassador school

If you would like more information about the support available in relation to flexible working, please contact your region’s flexible working ambassador school.

Regional School’s Commissioner regionFlexible working ambassador schoolProject leadContact detailsWebsite
East of England and North-East London Impington Village College Ryan Kelsall This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Impington Village College website
East Midlands and Humber Kibworth CE Primary School Emma Turner This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Discovery Trust website
Lancashire and West Yorkshire Parrs Wood High School Damian Owen Louise Staunton This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Parrs Wood High School websiteGreater Manchester Learning Trust website
North of England Carmel College Maura Regan This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Carmel College website
North-West London and South-Central England Upton Court Grammar School Antonia Spinks This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Pioneer Educational Trust website
South-East England and South London Charles Dickens Primary Academy Jemima Rhys-Evans This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charles Dickens Primary School website
South-West England Malmesbury School Tim Gilson This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The Athelstan Trust website
West Midlands Newport Girls’ High School Michael Scott This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Newport Girls’ High School website

Key dates

March 2021: ambassador schools were notified of their appointments following selection process.

Summer term 2021: project launch meeting with DfE.

Summer term 2021 to autumn term 2022: flexible working ambassador schools offering support in their regions.

December 2022: project end date.

Contact

For more information about flexible working ambassador schools, email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 12 October 2020
Last updated 28 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to confirm the outcome of the flexible working ambassador schools recruitment process and to provide contact details for the flexible working ambassador schools in each region.

  2. Added information about the grant amount and the number of schools expected to receive a grant.

  3. First published.

