Flexible working practices can:
- help to recruit, retain and motivate teachers
- support schools to deploy their staff effectively and efficiently
- improve staff wellbeing
- promote equality of opportunity and diversity in teaching
In March 2021 the Department for Education (DfE) appointed 8 flexible working ambassador schools across England.
We selected the flexible working ambassador schools following a competitive application process. They are funded for delivery until December 2022.
Role and responsibilities of flexible working ambassador schools
Flexible working ambassador schools will be responsible for:
- awareness raising, acting as influencers, attending and hosting peer-to-peer training events and working with local networks to champion flexible working
- providing practical support to schools through coaching and advising
- supporting participant schools to address challenges relating to flexible working, to offer more flexible working opportunities and to embed a positive culture towards it
- recruiting at least 5 schools across their region to provide one-to-one, bespoke support from April 2021 to December 2022, including a school most in need of support
Flexible working ambassador schools may use their discretion to decide what constitutes greatest need in their region. This could include a school that is within the top 30th percentile in relation to pupils on pupil premium or a school that is facing challenges in relation to recruitment or retention.
Contact your flexible working ambassador school
If you would like more information about the support available in relation to flexible working, please contact your region’s flexible working ambassador school.
|Regional School’s Commissioner region
|Flexible working ambassador school
|Project lead
|Contact details
|Website
|East of England and North-East London
|Impington Village College
|Ryan Kelsall
East of England and North-East London | Impington Village College | Ryan Kelsall | Contact:
|Impington Village College website
|East Midlands and Humber
|Kibworth CE Primary School
|Emma Turner
East Midlands and Humber | Kibworth CE Primary School | Emma Turner | Contact:
|Discovery Trust website
|Lancashire and West Yorkshire
|Parrs Wood High School
|Damian Owen Louise Staunton
Lancashire and West Yorkshire | Parrs Wood High School | Damian Owen Louise Staunton | Contact:
|Parrs Wood High School websiteGreater Manchester Learning Trust website
|North of England
|Carmel College
|Maura Regan
North of England | Carmel College | Maura Regan | Contact:
|Carmel College website
|North-West London and South-Central England
|Upton Court Grammar School
|Antonia Spinks
North-West London and South-Central England | Upton Court Grammar School | Antonia Spinks | Contact:
|Pioneer Educational Trust website
|South-East England and South London
|Charles Dickens Primary Academy
|Jemima Rhys-Evans
South-East England and South London | Charles Dickens Primary Academy | Jemima Rhys-Evans | Contact:
|Charles Dickens Primary School website
|South-West England
|Malmesbury School
|Tim Gilson
South-West England | Malmesbury School | Tim Gilson | Contact:
|The Athelstan Trust website
|West Midlands
|Newport Girls’ High School
|Michael Scott
West Midlands | Newport Girls' High School | Michael Scott | Contact:
|Newport Girls’ High School website
Key dates
March 2021: ambassador schools were notified of their appointments following selection process.
Summer term 2021: project launch meeting with DfE.
Summer term 2021 to autumn term 2022: flexible working ambassador schools offering support in their regions.
December 2022: project end date.
Contact
Contact

For more information about flexible working ambassador schools, email us at:
