Details about the Special Condition imposed on Bespoke Professional Development & Training Ltd (referred to as BePro).

Documents

Bespoke Professional Development & Training Ltd Special Condition

PDF, 314KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ofqual, in accordance with its powers under section 132(3)(d) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 (ASCLA) imposed a Special Condition on Bespoke Professional Development & Training Ltd. The details of this are enclosed in the attached document.

Financial notice to improve: Townfield Primary School
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Townfield Primary School by th
Investigation report: Townfield Primary School
Resources
An investigation report on Townfield Primary SchoolDocumentsInvestigat
BePro surrenders Ofqual recognition
Resources
Bespoke Professional Development and Training Limited is no longer an

Published 19 October 2020