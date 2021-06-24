 
Changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes

In November 2020, @Ofstednews published a consultation on changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes. The consultation was seeking the widest possible range of views to ensure that our statistical publications meet the needs of users with an interest or expertise in further education and skills. The consultation closed in late January 2021.

We proposed 3 changes to the ‘further education and skills inspections and outcomes’ statistical data:

  1. make changes to provider types and provider groups, so that similar types of providers delivering similar provision are grouped more effectively together
  2. carry out a one-time data cleanse for around 50 providers to remove their inspection histories from before they came back into funding and came back into scope for Ofsted inspection
  3. introduce more detailed reporting and deeper insights into the quality of education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships and provision for learners with high needs across England

In total, we received 35 responses to the consultation. This report summarises those responses and our response to them.

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: a report on the responses to the consultation

Detail of outcome

This is a report on the outcomes of the consultation on the proposals for changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes.

In summary we will:

  • make some, but not all, of the proposed changes to provider types and groups.
  • undertake a one-off data cleanse by removing the inspection histories for providers with a prolonged break in funding.
  • consult further on the methodology for the additional reporting on the quality of provision.

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes.

Please note this consultation has been extended by 2 weeks and will now close on 22 January.

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes. We are seeking the widest possible range of views to ensure that the publication meets the needs of users with an interest or expertise in further education and skills.

We propose to:

  • make changes to provider types and provider groups so that similar types of providers delivering similar provision are grouped more effectively together
  • carry out a one-time data cleanse for around 50 providers to remove their inspection histories from before they came back into funding and came back into scope for Ofsted inspection
  • introduce more detailed reporting and deeper insights into the quality of education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships and provision for learners with high needs across England

We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the results in February 2021.

Consultation proposals for the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement: statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes

Experimental measures on the quality of provision

Underlying data for figures

Experimental quality measures

Published 26 November 2020
Last updated 24 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated consultation outcome document with a link to a dataset of providers (relating to the data cleanse mentioned in the consultation) and to clarify that we will publish experimental statistics for quality of provision in late summer 2021.

  2. Response to consultation published.

  3. Extended by 2 weeks to end on 22 January 2021.

  4. First published.

