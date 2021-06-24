In November 2020, @Ofstednews published a consultation on changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes. The consultation was seeking the widest possible range of views to ensure that our statistical publications meet the needs of users with an interest or expertise in further education and skills. The consultation closed in late January 2021.
We proposed 3 changes to the ‘further education and skills inspections and outcomes’ statistical data:
- make changes to provider types and provider groups, so that similar types of providers delivering similar provision are grouped more effectively together
- carry out a one-time data cleanse for around 50 providers to remove their inspection histories from before they came back into funding and came back into scope for Ofsted inspection
- introduce more detailed reporting and deeper insights into the quality of education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships and provision for learners with high needs across England
In total, we received 35 responses to the consultation. This report summarises those responses and our response to them.
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: a report on the responses to the consultation
Detail of outcome
This is a report on the outcomes of the consultation on the proposals for changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes.
In summary we will:
- make some, but not all, of the proposed changes to provider types and groups.
- undertake a one-off data cleanse by removing the inspection histories for providers with a prolonged break in funding.
- consult further on the methodology for the additional reporting on the quality of provision.
Consultation proposals for the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Equality, diversity and inclusion statement: statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Experimental measures on the quality of provision
Published 26 November 2020
Last updated 24 June 2021 + show all updates
