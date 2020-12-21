Find out how you can access your individual teacher record.

Use this service to:

  • view your teacher record
  • obtain electronic copies of your qualified teacher status (QTS), early years teacher status or induction certificates
  • obtain electronic copies of relevant leadership qualification certificates
  • update your personal details
  • download a letter confirming your teacher qualifications
  • input your employment details

Before you start

  1. Make sure you have your teacher reference number (TRN) ready - this is usually on your payslip or pension statement. You can also request a reminder for your TRN.

  2. Enter your TRN without the ‘RP’ letters or the slash ‘/’ symbol. QTS, GTC, DfE, DfES or DCSF numbers are the same as TRNs and can be entered as normal.

Start now

Published 21 December 2020