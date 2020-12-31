 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Year’s Honours acknowledge outstanding contributions

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

2021 New Year’s Honours List continues to acknowledge outstanding contribution to education and children services during the Covid 19 pandemic

Teachers, leaders and carers across the country continue to be recognised for their work during the Covid 19 pandemic in the 2021 New Year’s Honours.

119 people have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours List for their outstanding contributions to the education and children’s services sectors. The list includes headteachers, teachers, social workers, foster carers and many more who work with the most disadvantaged in society as well as those selected for their efforts during the pandemic.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:

"The work that went in to making sure pupils could continue their vital education during national restrictions has been phenomenal. It is fantastic to see so many people being recognised with some of the highest honours this country can award.

"I would like to congratulate all the recipients on the New Year’s List because their work is so inspiring and deserving of recognition.

"I would also like to offer a special thank you to those who continue to dedicate their time and support during this national effort to combat Covid 19. This list highlights the many committed professionals who are working tirelessly across education and children’s services to deliver better outcomes for young people and students across the country during this challenging period."

foster carers Nigel and Rachel PoultonAmong those honoured are foster carers Nigel and Rachel Poulton who took in 11 children during the pandemic.

The couple planned each child’s time carefully, making time to home school each child based on their individual needs, drawing on their own skills but also accessing online tutors to ensure no child is disadvantaged due to the exceptional situation.

Professor Edward Peck, Vice chancellor at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), has received a CBE for ensuring NTU’s commitment to furthering social mobility through education by supporting students from less privileged backgrounds.

A notable example of Peck’s efforts was during the coronavirus lockdown when he waived accommodation fees for law students who had left the city so the financial burden of Coronavirus was not passed on to students.

Similarly Mark Siswick, headteacher at Chesterton Primary School, located in a highly deprived area of South West London, has received an MBE for his efforts during the pandemic.

When the Prime Minister announced that all schools would be closed from 23 March 2020 except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers, Siswick was at the forefront of an effort to make over 140 films that teach the Government’s Letters and Sounds programme available to children remotely.

Guidance: Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021
Resources
Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing
Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
Resources
How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr
Academy Fellows among those recognised in New Yearâ€™s Honours List
Resources
Congratulations to the following Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engin

A number of non-Covid 19 related nominees also feature on the list. Irene Lucas-Hayes, Chair of the Hays Travel Group has received a DBE for her passion, drive and determination to create opportunities for communities and individuals within them. She has focused consistently on creating an environment in which employment opportunities are supported by the acquisition of skills, whether it be in promoting apprenticeships in local authorities and the travel industry, or through her work on encouraging advanced manufacturing investments in the North East.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Festive Opening Hours
Resources
SLC opening hours over the Christmas and New Year periodThere will be
Sharing nudes and semi-nudes: advice for education settings working with children and young people
Resources
Guidance on responding to incidents and safeguarding children and youn
EYFSP return 2021: technical specification
Resources
Specification for software suppliers and local authorities preparing f
Redundancy support for apprentices
Resources
Information about support for apprentices who have been redundant or a
Recognition of professional qualifications: technical guidance for regulatory bodies from 1 January 2021
Resources
Guidance explaining how the recognition of professional qualifications
Phonics screening data collection 2021: technical specification
Resources
This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the ph
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad
Resources
A new £100 million scheme for students to study and work abroad will
School contingency plans to be implemented as cases rise
Resources
Restrictions on schools and colleges will be introduced in areas with
Guidance: Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021
Resources
What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the sp
Guidance: Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021
Resources
Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing
Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
Resources
How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr
Academy Fellows among those recognised in New Year’s Honours List
Resources
Congratulations to the following Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engin

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 week ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5202)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page