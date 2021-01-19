Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Mr Robert Warren

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Robert Warren

Location teacher worked: Truro, south west England

Dates of professional conduct panel: 8 January 2021

Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Warren formerly employed in Truro, south west England.

Published 19 January 2021