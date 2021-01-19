These guidelines will help you understand the T Level brand and how to use it.

Documents

Brand and communication guidelines for T Levels

PDF, 15.2MB, 66 pages

T Levels presentation template

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 8.02MB

Details

Brand and communication guidelines for T Levels

These guidelines will help you understand the T Level brand and how to use it.

They include guidance about:

  • the logo
  • the tone of voice
  • messaging
  • the colour palette
  • typography
  • graphics
  • photography
  • different layouts

They also include examples of the brand across a range of marketing materials.

Presentation template

The PowerPoint slide deck template to use for T Level presentations.

Further resources

You can find more promotional material for T Levels on GOV.UK.

Published 19 January 2021