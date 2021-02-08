Research looking at the effect of EU exit on higher education institutions in the UK.

EU exit: estimating the impact on UK higher education

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-232-8, DFE-RR1093PDF, 1.95MB, 105 pages

The research looks at:

  • the effect of changes in the level of tuition fees on international student enrolments at undergraduate and postgraduate level
  • the potential impact on EU student enrolments and associated tuition fee income resulting from:
    • the removal of tuition fee loan and grant support for EU students
    • harmonisation of tuition fees charged to EU and non-EU students
    • changes to post-study work rights for EU students
    • changes to the rights to bring dependants
Published 8 February 2021