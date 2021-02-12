Advice for schools and colleges to support their approach to harmful online challenges and online hoaxes.

Harmful online challenges and online hoaxes

This non-statutory advice aims to support designated safeguarding leads (DSL) or equivalents, and senior leadership teams to respond effectively to incidents involving harmful online challenges and online hoaxes.

This applies to all schools and colleges in England. It may also be useful for other education settings.

It includes advice on:

  • preparing in advance for any online challenges and hoaxes
  • safeguarding children and young people
  • sharing information with parents and carers
  • where to get help and support
Published 12 February 2021