Coronavirus (COVID-19): variations to determined admission arrangements

Determinations issued in response to requests by maintained schools to vary determined arrangements due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To see a copy of a determination, quote the reference number and email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

This table lists determinations issued by the Office of the Schools Adjudicator in response to requests by maintained schools to vary determined arrangements for entry in September 2021 in the light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The variations were sought because public health measures meant that some admission oversubscription criteria could not be met, including attendance at public worship and testing in selective schools.

Published 19 February 2021