Guide, technical specification and validation rules for local authorities completing returns for the person level 2022 special educational needs survey (SEN2).

Details

The person level SEN2 survey is a voluntary collection that will run along side the compulsory aggregate SEN2 survey in 2022.

The guide contains information to help local authorities (LAs) submit data for the SEN2 person level 2022 survey. It includes

  • notes on individual data items in the SEN2 survey
  • how the person level survey relates to aggregate level survey

The technical specification should be used if you are:

  • responsible for the SEN2 data return
  • a supplier of software for LA management information systems

The specification contains:

  • a description of what LAs should supply at LA and person level
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules

You should also read the common basic data set. This defines common data items that we use in our data collections.

Published 26 March 2021