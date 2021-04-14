 
Knowledge Transfer Partnerships: what they are and how to apply

You can improve your business' competitiveness and productivity through funded partnerships with academics and researchers.

What is a Knowledge Transfer Partnership?

The Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) scheme helps businesses in the UK to innovate and grow. It does this by linking them with an academic or research organisation and a graduate.

A KTP enables a business to bring in new skills and the latest academic thinking to deliver a specific, strategic innovation project through a knowledge-based partnership.

The academic partner (known as the Knowledge Base) will help to develop the project, provide academic input and recruit a suitable graduate, known as an associate. They will act as the employer of the associate, who then works at the business for the majority of the project.

The scheme can last between 12 and 36 months, depending on what the project is and the needs of the business.

Who can take part

Each KTP is a 3-way partnership between:

  • a UK-based business of any size or a not-for-profit organisation (including social enterprises and charities)
  • a knowledge base. This could be a university, college, research and technology organisation or Catapult in the UK
  • a suitably-qualified graduate, with the capability to lead a strategic business project

KTP for businesses

Taking part in a KTP can help you to develop your business. You can get academic expertise that you don’t have in-house. This can improve your business processes and performance, helping you to become more competitive and productive.

A KTP is part-funded by a grant. You will need to contribute to the overall cost of the project.

The amount you will need to contribute depends on the scale and length of the project. It will also depend on the size of your business. Typically:

  • small and medium-sized enterprises contribute around £35,000 per year, about one-third of the project costs
  • large businesses contribute around £55,000 per year, or half of the project costs

KTP for Knowledge Bases

Knowledge base partners who take part in a KTP create on average more than 3 new research projects and 2 research papers for each project.

Most knowledge bases have a dedicated KTP office. These offices work with the business and academic partners who intend to collaborate together to scope out the project. They can also help with the application to Innovate UK.

Find contact details for your KTP office.

If you would like to become a KTP knowledge base, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 0300 321 4357. Our phone lines are open from 9am to 11:30am and 2pm to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays)

KTP for graduates

KTP is one of the UK’s largest graduate recruitment programmes. There are over 300 job opportunities each year for graduates (known as ‘associates’) to lead KTP projects. Successful completion of a KTP project often leads to a permanent job.

Every associate is given a dedicated training and development budget that supports:

  • developmental training that is specifically required for the project
  • training that helps the all-round development of the associate

Visit the KTP website to find out more about the programme.

You can find more information and opportunities at:

KTP associate Lydia Chan in a meeting with colleagues at Renown

KTP associate Lydia Chan in a meeting with colleagues at Renown's manufacturing facility.

Get a closer look at some of the successful KTPs in the North East.

How to apply

Each application must be led by a knowledge base, working with a business.

If you already have a partnership with knowledge base or know who you would like to work with on a KTP, you should go via that organisation’s KTP office.

If you’re interested in taking part in a KTP but don’t already have a knowledge base partner, you should contact KTN. They will:

  • check the feasibility of your idea and tell you if it is suitable
  • help you contact knowledge bases that can assist you in developing a KTP application

Submitting an application

KTP applications can only be submitted by a registered knowledge base.

A KTP application must be completed jointly by the prospective business and the knowledge base. Each application is supported by a Knowledge Transfer Adviser appointed by Innovate UK.

It should include information about each of the participants, their objectives, the proposed tasks and deliverables for the associate.

To review projects funded by Innovate UK you can explore our Transparency Data

What happens after you apply

Applications are assessed by an expert group of assessors. You will normally be notified of the outcome within 12 weeks or less of the competition closing.

If your partnership is successful you will then receive a formal grant offer letter.

Once our offer is accepted you can begin to recruit an associate. Recruitment should be undertaken jointly by the knowledge base and business partner. The associate’s contract of employment will be with the knowledge base.

Dates and deadlines

The KTP programme runs continuously throughout the year. This table contains the list of current open and close dates for all KTP competitions. Please check these dates regularly as they may change.

RoundOpen dateClose date
KTP R5 20-21 2 November 2020 27 January 2021
KTP R1 21-22 8 February 2021 14 April 2021
KTP R2 21-22 19 April 2021 30 June 2021
KTP R3 21-22 5 July 2021 29 September 2021
KTP R4 21-22 4 October 2021 1 December 2021
KTP R5 21-22 6 December 2021 2 February 2022

All competitions are listed on the Innovation Funding Service

Find and contact your local KT Adviser

If you have any difficulty reaching your local KT adviser, contact KTN online or call 03333 403250.

KT Advisers - London and South East

East Sussex, Kent, Central and South London, West Sussex

  • Terry Corner - 07860 863 645 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

  • Stephen Woodhouse - 07860 863 652 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hertfordshire and London North and Central

  • Mark Lynch - 07849 093 515 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Berkshire, Surrey and London West and Central

  • Matthew Hogan - 07912 875 552 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and London North and Central

  • Gerry O’Hagan - 07860 863 638 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - East of England

Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and London North/Central

  • Jody Chatterjee - 07860 863 646 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Essex, Suffolk and London East

  • Mohan Ahad - 07870 898804 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Norfolk and London Central

  • Jan Stringer - 07860 863 634 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - South West

Dorset and Wiltshire

  • Stephen Woodhouse - 07860 863 652 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Exeter

  • Andy Treen - 01647 252 618 or 07584 705 411 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gloucestershire and Bristol

  • Geraint Jones - 07753 138587 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - East Midlands

North and West Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire

  • Philippa Ryan - 01949 876 484 or 07860 863 649 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Leicestershire and Rutland, North and West Northamptonshire

  • Kamran Hussein - 07834 150 492 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

East and South Northamptonshire

  • Jody Chatterjee – 07860 863 646 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - West Midlands

Shropshire, Staffordshire and South East Cheshire

  • Russ Bromley - 07889 829 322 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gloucestershire, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Worcester, Shropshire and the Black Country

  • Mark Matchett - 07583 075 148 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Birmingham, Coventry and surrounding areas including Warwickshire parts of Worcestershire and South Midlands

  • Jose Freedman - 01926 490 100 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - North West

Merseyside and West Cheshire

  • Mick Card - 07770 418 790 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Liverpool, East Lancashire and Salford

  • Susan Suttle - 07890 543 632 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

South East Cheshire

  • Russ Bromley - 01782 512 723 or 07889 829 322 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lancashire and Cumbria

  • Andrew Kenney - 01524 859 494 or 07860 863 636 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Manchester, North Cheshire and Warrington

  • Fiona Nightingale - 07933 396175 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - North East

Northumberland, Tees Valley, Tyne and Wear, Durham and North West and North Yorkshire

  • Ian Blakemore - 07753 138 299 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • John Clayton – 07860 863 635 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

West Yorkshire, East Yorkshire and the Humber

  • Trevor Gregory - 07860 863 644 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

South Yorkshire and surrounding areas

  • Andy Barnett - 07849 093 561 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - Scotland

Central Belt and South of Scotland

  • Jim Berryman - 07860 863 651 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

West Scotland

  • Gerry Black - 01436 677 696 or 07841 051534 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

East Scotland

  • Lorna Howarth - 07540 319 097 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

North Scotland

  • Ian Heywood - 07974 234 914 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - Wales

South, East and Mid Wales

  • Howard Nicholls - 07711 915 353 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

North Wales

  • Mick Card - 07770 418 790 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KT Advisers - Northern Ireland

  • Ken Frame - 07860 863 639 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Joel Ferguson - 07732 692185 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Stephen McComb - 07548 128 426 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Find a KTP contact at your local knowledge base

If you have any difficulty reaching your KTP office, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 0300 321 4357.

KTP regional offices – England

Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge Campus)

  • Ben Hooson - 01223 695952 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Aston University

  • Martin May - 0121 204 4253 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bath, University of

  • Izaro Lopez Garcia - 01225 385 201 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bedfordshire, University of

  • Rachel Perry - 01582 489 193 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Birkbeck, University of

  • Helen Lawrence - 0207 631 6676 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Birmingham City University

  • Natalie Lewis - 0121 331 5677 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Birmingham, The University of

  • Katie Jermey - 0121 414 5070 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bishop Burton College

  • Kevin Kendall - 01964 553 142 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bournemouth University

  • Rachel Clarke - 01202 961 347 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bradford, University of

  • Angela Rutherford - 01274 233 130 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Brighton, University of

  • Liz Johnson - 01273 642426 – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bristol, University of

  • Frances Frith - 0117 928 8039 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Brunel University London

  • Rachel Burch - 01895 268 190 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Buckinghamshire New University

  • Research Unit - 01494 522141 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cambridge, University of

  • Simon Daly - 01223 336 107- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Canterbury Christ Church University

  • Kaye Heyes - 01227 922409 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Chester, University of

  • Marie-Anne O’Neil - 01244 511 481 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Chichester, University of

  • Andy Slade - 01243 812 051 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

City, University of London

  • Ian Gibbs - 0207 040 4124 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cornwall College

  • Allyson Glover - 01209 617 664 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coventry University

  • Dean Stephenson - 02476 887 688 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cranfield University

  • Sandra Messenger - 01234 758 171 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Creative Arts, University for the

  • Clare Wunderly - 01227 817 432 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cumbria, University of

  • Steve Wood - 07814 553 520 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

De Montfort University

  • Rhianna Briars, 0116 207 8386 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Derby, University of

  • Amanda Baxendale - 01332 597 815 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Durham, University of

  • Richard Parker Smith - 01913 349 309 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

East Anglia, University of

  • Jon Carter - 01630 591577 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Edge Hill, University of

  • Michael Banford - 01695 657 645 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Essex, The University of

  • Robert Walker - 01206 874 076 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Exeter, University of

  • Sophie O’Callaghan - 01392 722 273 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gloucestershire, University of

  • Leonie Burton - 01242 714598 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Goldsmiths, University of London

  • David Kuper - 020 7078 5068 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Greenwich, University of

  • Lynda Hyder - 0208 331 8638 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Harper Adams University

  • Clare Keegan - 07966 290389 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hertfordshire, University of

  • Philip Fiddaman - 01707 284 117 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Huddersfield, University of

  • Laura Forester-Green - 01484 472 356 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hull, The University of

  • Josine Opmeer - 01482 463068 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Imperial College London

  • Enterprise - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Keele University

  • Alex Lomas - 01782 733 660 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kent, University of

  • Charlotte Siliafis – 01227 827702 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

King’s College London

  • Chris Bird - 0207 188 8349 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kingston University

  • Cassie Talfourd-Rich - 0208 417 3198 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lancaster University

  • Julia McFarlane - 01524 594 140 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lancashire, University of Central

  • Alexis J. Holden – 01772 893521 – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Leeds, University of

  • Blessing Mukonoweshuro 0113 343 2168 or Laura Dugdale - 0113 343 0928 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Leicester, University of

  • Benoit Welsh - 0116 252 5864 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Leeds Beckett University

  • Janet Mulcrone - 01138 128 549 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lincoln, University of

  • Marta Villafranca Valls - 01522 837892 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Liverpool John Moores University

  • Estelle Hargraves - 0151 231 8056 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Liverpool, The University of

  • Inma Gonzalez - 0151 794 8073 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

London Metropolitan University

  • Karen Samuel - 020 7320 1871 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

London South Bank University

  • Neil Pearce - 0207 815 6956 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

London, University of the Arts

  • Alisdair Aldous - 0207 514 9366 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

London, University of West

  • Fang Lu - 0208 231 2434 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Loughborough University

  • Kathryn Burchell - 01509 228 493 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Manchester, The University of

  • Mark Godber - 0161 306 6813 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Manchester Metropolitan University, The

  • Ceri Carr - 0161 247 2441 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Middlesex University

  • Anna Pavlakos - 0208 411 6153 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Myerscough College

  • Dr David Elphinstone - 01995 642 222 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Newcastle University

  • Karl Ward - 0191 208 8784 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Northampton, The University of

  • Charlotte Patrick - 01604 892 553 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Northumbria, University of (at Newcastle)

  • Hazel Juggins - 0191 243 7262 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nottingham Trent University

  • Fiona Smith - 0115 848 8169 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Sadaf Hussein - 0115 848 8173 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nottingham, The University of

  • Paul Yeomans - 0115 (84) 68479 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Open University, The

  • Denise Pasquet - 01908 858120 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Oxford Brookes University

  • Anna Verghese - 01865 484 207 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Oxford, University of

  • Murray Gardner - 01865 283794 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Pharmacy, The School of (University of London)

  • Chuck Obi - 0207 753 5983 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Plymouth, University of

  • Val Barker – 01752588938 – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Portsmouth, University of

  • David Lubega - 0239 284 2978 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Queen Mary , University of London

  • Kalpana Chaturvedi - 020 7882 5579 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Reading, The University of

  • Joanna Davies - 0118 378 5069 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Reaseheath College

  • Louise Worthington - 01270 613 195 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Roehampton, University of

  • Emma Jay - 020 8392 7251 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Royal Holloway and Bedford New College

  • Mark Pearson - 01784 276042 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Royal Agricultural College

  • Rebecca Harris - 01285 889 872 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Susan Rabbich - 01285 889 872 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Royal College of Art - London

  • Jessica Rana - 020 7590 4126 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Salford, University of

  • Janet Morana - 0161 295 2902 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sheffield Hallam University

  • Sarah Durkin - 0114 225 5000 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sheffield, The University of

  • Eleanor Edey - 0114 222 7620 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Southampton, University of

  • Justin Lewis - 07876 863 565 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Solent University

  • Bill Acharjee - 02380 319329 / 9011 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Staffordshire University

  • Alastair Dawes - 01785 353 325 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Suffolk, University of

  • Jenni Carberry - 01473 338 424 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sunderland, University of

  • George Belias - 0191 5151 2147 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Surrey, University of

  • Dan Bance - 01483 682 050 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sussex, University of

  • Ryan Giddings - 01273 872 666 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Teesside, University of

  • Gily Hall - 01642 384 406 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

University College London

  • Rachel Corcoran - 020 3108 7005 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

London, University of East

  • Mansour Moniri – 02082234241 – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

University of the West of England

  • Sarah White - 0117 32 85419 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Warwick, University of

  • Grace Prewett - 02467 574 938 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Westminster, University of

  • Christine Rashid - 0203 506 6296 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wolverhampton, University of

  • Emma Pearson - 44 (0) 1902 321654 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Worcester, University of

  • This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

York St John University

  • Sarah Jones 01904 876655 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

York, The University of

  • Rukmal Abeysekera - 01904 321124 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KTP regional offices - Wales

Aberystwyth University

  • Rebecca Charnock - 01970 628788 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Barry College

  • Phil Rees - 01446 719 821 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cardiff Metropolitan University

  • Anne Barratt - 029 2041 6612 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cardiff University

  • Paul Thomas - 02920 875 882 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Deeside College

  • Barbara Nicholls - 01244 834 545 ext 4064 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

University of South Wales

  • Alun Cox - 01443 482 234 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wrexham Glyndwr University

  • Laura Gough - 01978 293 997 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gower College Swansea

  • Elaine McCallion - 01792 284 410 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Llandrillo, Coleg Cymru

  • Joyce Sneddon - 01492 546 666 ext 615 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Swansea University

  • Beverley Guess - 01792 513 460 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

  • Lisa Lucas - 01792 481 199 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wrexham, Yale College of

  • Simon David Hughes - 01978 316 416 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KTP regional offices - Scotland

East of Scotland KTP Centre

  • Judy Brown - 0131 455 2686 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

North of Scotland KTP Centre

  • Alison Reith - 01224 262256 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Laura Dee - 01224 262679 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

University of the West of Scotland

  • Stuart McKay - 0141 849 4368 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

West of Scotland KTP Centre

  • Elaine Wallace - 0141 548 4442 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KTP regional offices - Northern Ireland

Belfast, Queen’s University

  • Lorraine Marks - 0289 097 2568 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ulster, University of

  • Amanda Fullerton - 0287 137 5236 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

