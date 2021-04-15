This instrument revokes The European Communities (European Schools) Order 1972 (SI 1972/1582); The European Communities (Privileges of the European School) Order 1990 (SI 1990/237); The European Communities (Privileges of the European School) Order 2001 (SI 2001/3674). This instrument is revoking those Orders as they are redundant following the closure of European School Culham and the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and the Convention Defining the Statute of the European Schools.

Statutory instrument

The European Union (European Schools) Regulations 2021

Explanatory memorandum

Explanatory Memorandum to The European Union (European Schools) Regulations 2021

Sifting committees’ recommendation

The sifting committees agreed with the government that this statutory instrument does not have to have a debate in parliament, though one may still occur.

Published 15 March 2021
Last updated 15 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Both sifting committees have given their recommendation for this statutory instrument.

  2. First published.

    Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 April 2021
    Resources
    How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvan
    Knowledge Transfer Partnerships: what they are and how to apply
    Resources
    You can improve your business' competitiveness and productivity throug
    Coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals: additional costs
    Resources
    How to submit a claim for additional costs related to free school meal

See all EU Withdrawal Act 2018 statutory instruments Contents