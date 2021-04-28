 
Restart scheme to give Universal Credit claimants enhanced support to find jobs in their local area

The Restart scheme will give Universal Credit claimants who have been out of work for at least 12 months enhanced support to find jobs in their local area.

How the Restart scheme will work

The Restart scheme is part of the government’s Plan for jobs and was announced at the Spending Review on 25 November 2020.

Published 14 December 2020
Last updated 28 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Restart scheme: Contract Package Areas.

  2. Updated the guidance following the signing of the Restart Scheme provider contracts. Removed 'Local tailoring in the Kickstart Scheme' documents as this activity has now been completed.

  3. Added 'Local tailoring in the Restart scheme' in both HTML and PDF.

  4. First published.

