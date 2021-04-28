Summary

We’re seeking views on proposals to attach conditions to the payment made to local authorities of the school improvement monitoring and brokering grant.

Due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on schools and pupils, and the national priority of ensuring that pupils are supported to overcome any adverse impacts of the pandemic on their education, we are consulting on proposals to attach conditions to the local authority school improvement monitoring and brokering grant in order to ensure that it is contributing to the delivery of urgent school improvement priorities.

Published 28 April 2021