A guide for students on how GCSEs, A levels, vocational and technical qualifications will be graded and awarded in summer 2021.

Student guide to awarding: summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6780

Student guide to awarding: summer 2021 [HTML]

Ref: Ofqual/21/6780

The government has said that many exams and assessments cannot be held fairly this year as a result of the disruption students have faced due to the pandemic. Your teachers will instead submit grades to the exam boards, based on their assessment of what you have shown you know and can do, enabling you to progress to the next stage of your education, training, or employment.This guide outlines the arrangements in place for awarding grades in summer 2021, and where you can go for additional information. 

Published 10 May 2021