SLC is reminding new full time undergraduate students in Wales that they have just over two weeks left to apply for student finance before the deadline on 4 June. The deadline for returning students is 25 June.Applying before the deadline is the best way for students to ensure they have their finances in place for the start of the academic year. New students can apply now even if they are unsure which course they will study, or what university they will be attending.
Derek Ross, SLC Executive Director of Operations, said: “So far this year, we have already experienced a significant increase in students applying for finance. Applications have increased by more than 10% year-on-year and we are anticipating that this will be the busiest academic year ever. We are urging students to get their applications in before the upcoming deadlines. By doing so they can be confident that they will have their student finance in place before their studies begin in the Autumn.
“To support students and their parents and partners (sponsors) with their applications, we have made information available aimed at helping to answer some of the most common questions about applying for student finance. Throughout the year we will be making even more resources available online to support students as their student finance journeys progress. They can also watch our short film and keep themselves up-to-date on the latest information by following Student Finance Wales on Facebook and Twitter.”
Students should apply online at https://www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/discover-student-finance and remember:
- Students in Wales can apply for a Tuition Fee Loan to pay for tuition fees and a Maintenance Loan to help with living costs. They can also apply for a Welsh Government Learning Grant which doesn’t need to be paid back.
- Applications can take six to eight weeks to process. Students do not need to contact SLC during this time to check on the status of their application. They will be contacted if any additional information is needed.
- Students can also check their application’s progress in their online account and view a ‘to do list’ of any action they need to take.
- Parents and partners (sponsors) may also need to provide details of their household income if they are supporting a student’s application. Once a student applies the named sponsor(s) will receive an email explaining the steps they need to take. More information on supporting a student finance application can be found at https://www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/parents-and-partners.aspx
Notes to Editors
Deadlines
- The deadline for new students is 4 June and for continuing students it is 25 June. Students can still apply after the deadlines, but they are not guaranteed to be paid in time for the term starting.
Tips for applying for student finance
- Apply even if you don’t have a confirmed place at university - Even if you don’t know what course you are doing or even which university you are going to, you should apply online now at film to find out more.
- Find out if you could be eligible for extra support - Extra funding may be available if you have a disability or a child or adult dependant who relies on you financially. https://www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/undergraduate-students/new-students/what-financial-support-is-available.aspx
- Keep your contact details up to date – we may need to get in touch with you throughout the year with important information, so make sure you keep your contact details up to date on your online account.
- Follow Student Finance Wales (SFW) on social mediaStudents can stay up-to-date with all the latest student finance information by following SFW on Facebook and Twitter.