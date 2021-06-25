Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Mr Robert Anderson

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Robert Anderson

Location teacher worked: Cumbria, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 8 June 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Anderson, formerly employed in Cumbria, north west England.

Teacher misconduct

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

