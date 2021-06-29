Research from the 3-year evaluation of regional adoption agencies.

Documents

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: inception and scoping report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-944-9, DFE-RR855PDF, 1.99MB, 91 pages

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: first report (2018 to 2019)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-048-5, DFE-RR944PDF, 974KB, 99 pages

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: second report (2019 to 2020)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-119-2, DFE- RR1000PDF, 923KB, 100 pages

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: annex to the second report (2019 to 2020)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-182-6, DFE-RR1000aPDF, 508KB, 38 pages

The views of prospective adopters in five regional adoption agencies

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-120-8 , DFE-RR1001PDF, 606KB, 59 pages

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: adopter recruitment

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-267-0, DFE- RB1136PDF, 255KB, 17 pages

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: managing culture change

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-266-3, DFE-RB1135PDF, 233KB, 15 pages

Details

This evaluation aims to understand regional adoption agencies (RAAs) and the models they are adopting.

The evaluation covers 4 main areas:

  • reducing unnecessary delay in matching and placing children with adopters
  • the sufficiency of local and national adopter recruitment
  • the provision of adoption support as defined in regulation
  • efficiencies and cost savings

Inception and scoping report

This provides early insights for RAAs and local authorities to help them support the policy in their area.

First report

This reviews the advancement and achievements of RAAs up to early 2019 and shares initial learning.

Second report

This reviews the progress and early impact of RAAs up to early 2020.

Annex to the second report

This provides details of the theory of change for RAAs, a description of the evaluation, including the research questions.

The views and experiences of prospective adopters report

This examines their experiences as they prepared to become approved adopters.

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: adopter recruitment

This summarises evidence on adopter recruitment in the transition from local adoption services to RAAs.

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: managing culture change

This summarises evidence on managing culture change in the transition from local adoption services to RAAs.

Published 21 July 2019
Last updated 29 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: adopter recruitment' and 'Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: managing culture change'.

  2. Updated ‘Evaluation of regional adoption agencies: second report (2019 to 2020)’ to correct an error relating to an upturn in placements orders since 2019.

  3. Added a second report for 2019 to 2020, an annex to the second report and a report on the views of prospective adopters.

  4. First published.

    School suspensions and permanent exclusions
    Resources
    Guidance on the suspension and permanent exclusion of pupils from loca
    Learning aim reference service (LARS)
    Resources
    Information for colleges, training organisations and employers about t
    Student Loans Company seeks strategic partner to support technology strategy
    Resources
    The Student Loans Company (SLC) is commencing a procurement exercise t