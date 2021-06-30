 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Independent schools: making a material change

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Request a material change to an independent school (also known as a private school) registered with the Department for Education.

School proprietors, school staff, or governing bodies of independent schools, can make a request for material changes to registered details such as:

  • proprietor details
  • school address details
  • age range of pupils – this will cover the nursery or sixth form element of an independent school as we do not list this separately
  • school capacity
  • gender of entry
  • boarding provision – adding or removing provision
  • special educational needs (SEN) – adding or removing provision

Changing your school’s registered details

If you would like to apply for a material change to your school’s registered details:

  • email the independent schools team
  • quote the school name in the subject heading
  • explain the change request in your email

Once the change is approved, the independent schools team will update Get information about schools.

Any unauthorised change attempts a school may try to make to Get information about schools will be rejected by the independent schools team.

Schools under regulatory or enforcement action

We will only consider, and grant a material change to, independent schools that do not meet the independent school standards, and who are under regulatory or enforcement action, if granting the material change helps them meet the standards.

For example:

  • change of premises where previously there has been a failing in relation to school premises
  • increase in capacity where previously the school has been operating in excess of their registered capacity

Generally, we will not approve material changes until a school is inspected again and found to meet all of the standards.

Changing your school’s religious character designation

Requesting a designated religious character change is different to religious ethos. Read guidance about changing an independent school’s religious character designation.

Admission policy and religious ethos

Material changes for admissions policy, and change of religious ethos, do not apply to independent schools.

Contact

Independent schools team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

An independent school (or private school) is not funded by the government and charges fees for attendance.

If you are an academy, read Academies: making significant changes or closure by agreement.

Guidance: Awarding organisation appeals and complaints links
Resources
Contact details for complaints to awarding organisations offering voca
Fall protection technician
Resources
Reference Number: ST0614Details of standardOccupation summaryFall Prot
Stonemason
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Core - Health and safety: Health & Safety at Work

You may also be interested in these articles:

Approved Higher Technical Qualifications - cycle one
Resources
Cyber Security Technologist Level 4 (Cyber Security Engineer, Cyber Ri
Apply for the National Leaders of Governance programme
Resources
Find out about becoming a National Leader of Governance (NLG) and how
Ingenious Programme opens with grants of up to £30,000 for public engagement across the UK
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering is delighted to announce that applic
Academies general annual grant allocation guides: 2021 to 2022
Resources
Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements f
Religious character designation: guide to applying
Resources
What schools, academies and private schools need to do to get a religi
ESFA Update: 30 June 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Against the odds
Resources
Achieving greater progress for secondary students facing socio-economi
Research: Against the odds
Resources
Achieving greater progress for secondary students facing socio-economi
Guidance: Awarding organisation appeals and complaints links
Resources
Contact details for complaints to awarding organisations offering voca
Fall protection technician
Resources
Reference Number: ST0614Details of standardOccupation summaryFall Prot
Stonemason
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Core - Health and safety: Health & Safety at Work
Green Transport: Importance Of Education
Resources
If the last year has taught us anything, it is that a proactive change

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page