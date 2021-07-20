This treaty was presented to Parliament in July 2021.

Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2817-4, CP 497PDF, 445KB, 22 pages

Explanatory memorandum: Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education

Unnumbered command paper ODT, 91KB

Published title: Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education.

Published 20 July 2021