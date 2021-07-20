Non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage.

Documents

Development Matters

PDF, 26.6MB, 127 pages

Details

Development Matters offers a top-level view of how children develop and learn for all early years practitioners, including:

  • childminders
  • staff in nurseries
  • nursery schools
  • school nursery and reception classes in school

The guidance can help meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework.

Published 3 March 2017
Last updated 20 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. An updated version of Development Matters.

  2. First published.

    Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education [MS No.4/2021]
    Resources
    This treaty was presented to Parliament in July 2021.DocumentsGlobal C
    SLC Supplier Spend June 2021
    Resources
    As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
    The Bishopâ€™s Stortford High School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about The Bis