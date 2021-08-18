Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Ms Aimee Green

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Aimee Mandy Green

Teacher reference number: 3739114

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 June 2021

Location teacher worked: Tyne and Wear, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 9 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Aimee Mandy Green, formerly employed in Tyne and Wear, north east England.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 18 August 2021