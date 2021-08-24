Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr Mark Thompson

PDF, 240KB, 19 pages

Teacher’s name: Mr Mark Thompson

Teacher reference number: 3557904

Teacher’s date of birth: 1 June 1990

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 16 and 17 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Thompson, formerly employed in Lincolnshire, East Midlands.

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

