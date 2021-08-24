Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship (OCIS) and OCIS Abdullah Gül Fellowship Applications are now open and will close on 2 November 2021 at 12:00 (GMT).
The Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) Fellowships are aimed at mid-career academics or professionals who are dedicated to the promotion of academic activities which encourage a more informed understanding of the culture and civilisation of Islam and contemporary Muslim societies.
The following fellowships are a collaboration between the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and OCIS:
- Chevening OCIS Fellowship
- Chevening OCIS Abdullah Gül Fellowship
Course/programme structure
Fellows will undertake a 6-month period of self-directed research focusing on their own project on the culture and civilisation of Islam and contemporary Muslim societies in a global context.
Fellows will benefit from meeting a multi-disciplinary group of scholars focusing on the Islamic world and have the opportunity to develop contacts with relevant individuals, discuss issues relating to the Islamic world, including Islamic history, classical Islamic sciences, economics and Islamic finance, and the study of Muslims in the West. Fellows will contribute to the Centre’s objective to encourage and promote sustained dialogue and collaboration within the global academic community of the culture and civilisation of Islam and contemporary Muslim societies.
OCIS is a Recognized Independent Centre for the University of Oxford and provides a meeting point for the Western and Islamic worlds of learning.
This fellowship programme will commence in October 2022. Fellows will need to develop their own research project to focus on during their fellowship prior to arriving in the UK.
Fellows must reside in Oxford for the duration of their award. OCIS can provide information about accommodation options in Oxford upon selection.
Benefits
- six-month period of research at OCIS
- living expenses for the duration of the fellowship
- return economy airfare from home country to the UK
- allowance package for research-related activities
- access to a programme of cultural events and activities organised by the FCDO and the Chevening Secretariat
Eligibility
The Chevening OCIS Abdullah Gül Fellowship is available to applicants from Turkey.
To be eligible for a Chevening OCIS Fellowship, you must:
- demonstrate the potential to rise to a position of leadership and influence
- demonstrate the personal, intellectual and interpersonal attributes reflecting this potential
- be a citizen of Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Philippines, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, or Uzbekistan
- return to country of your citizenship at the end of the period of the fellowship
- hold a postgraduate level qualification (or equivalent professional training or experience in a relevant area) at the time of application
- have significant professional and/or academic research experience (at least five years)
- provide evidence of meeting at least the minimum English language abilities for Chevening Awards
- not hold British or dual-British citizenship
- not be an employee, a former employee, or relative of an employee (since August 2019) of Her Majesty’s Government (including British embassies/high commissions, the Department for International Development, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office), or a staff member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities
Please note that applicants who have previously received financial benefit from a HMG-funded scholarship or fellowship are eligible to apply after a period of five years following the completion of their first HMG funded award. In these cases, applicants will be required to demonstrate their career progression from that point.
For more detailed information on the eligibility criteria for fellowships, read the guidance page on the Chevening website