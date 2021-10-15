 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy President celebrates the first anniversary of the Northern Ireland Enterprise Hub

Details
Hits: 184
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Academy President Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE has completed a two-day tour of Northern Ireland and Ireland this week with Tom Leahy FIAE, President of the Irish Academy of Engineering, to promote their shared mission to promote engineering as a catalyst for good, irrespective of jurisdiction, and to nurture the engineering innovation skills that both Academies see as the bedrock of economic recovery.

The visit started in Belfast on 14 October with Sir Jim officially opening the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub in Ormeau Baths, celebrating a successful first year, during which it has supported four new NI-based entrepreneurs to set up and grow their operations.

The Academy hopes that the Belfast hub will be the first of several regional enterprise hubs, creating a local community of engineering entrepreneurs and embedding them within regional innovation ecosystems across the UK. It builds on the success of the Taylor Centre at the Academy’s London base, which has helped the Enterprise Hub support more than 230 entrepreneurs since it was established six years ago, who have collectively raised over £350 million in follow on funding.

Sir Jim McDonald said:

“Across the island of Ireland, there is huge strength in engineering innovation in a wide variety of industries and disciplines. With a total population smaller than London, or San Francisco’s Bay Area, it rivals both for scale and breadth of research strength and business innovation. It makes sense for research entrepreneurs from the South to consider collaboration with Northern Ireland’s formidable industrial strengths in aerospace and materials.

“Just as innovators from the north can benefit more from proximity to the major industrial facilities and prowess in ICT, pharmaceuticals and the biosciences south of the border, I hope that the Enterprise Hub Belfast inspires and connects the next generation of innovators across the island of Ireland, and between all of our islands.”

Joined by Dr Bryan Keating CBE, Co-Chair of the NI Women in STEM Steering Group, Sir Jim McDonald will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NI Department for the Economy, formalising an agreement between the organisations to work together to deliver an engineering talent programme in Northern Ireland, inspired by the Academy’s Welsh Valleys Engineering Education Project. The agreement will be signed at an event marking the relaunch of Belfast’s Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Centre (NIACE) as an Innovation R&D Centre partnership comprising Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and the National Composites Centre. The partnership works closely with Spirit AeroSystems and a wide range of NI companies on R&D, skills and technology development.

SIA licensing: first aid training requirement
Resources
Guidance for training providers: what you need to know to meet the SIA
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Craig Ward
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
What to do if you want to withdraw from your course
Resources
Follow these steps once you have decided to leave your course to avoid

Sir Jim and Mr Leahy travelled to Dublin on the Enterprise Train service, using the opportunity to learn about Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy and provide insights from the Royal Academy’s policy and engagement “Engineering Zero” campaign, in the run up to COP26.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, says: “We are accelerating our actions to decarbonise public transport to become net zero by 2040. Today was a great opportunity to meet with the two Presidents to collaborate and learn more about the exciting engineering strategies and solutions helping to create a sustainable future for our planet.

“Translink has already launched zero emission hydrogen buses and will next spring add a further 100 electric and hydrogen buses to the fleet. It is certainly a very exciting time to be part of the transport and engineering sectors as we work together on these ambitious zero emission solutions that will make a massive positive impact on climate change. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to build a better world for all of us.”

On 15 October the two Presidents met with the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, in Dublin to discuss the role of engineering innovation in responding to global crises, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notes for Editors

  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

  1. The solutions to today’s most complex economic and social challenges lie in the minds of the brightest engineering and tech entrepreneurs. The Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub helps them turn their ideas into reality and become exceptional business leaders by providing funding, training, networking and mentoring from the nation’s leading engineers, without taking a penny in return.
  1. The Irish Academy of Engineering was founded in 1997 as a non-profit company limited by guarantee by a group of senior members of the Institution of Engineers of Ireland (now Engineers Ireland). It is distinct from and independent of Engineers Ireland and is an all-Ireland body. It is a registered charity.

The Academy aims to advance the wellbeing of the country by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to policy makers on matters involving engineering and technology on a pro bono basis.

For more information please contact: Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. +44 207 766 0636; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Wadham School: 14 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Wadham
National Statistics: Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Thrapston Primary School: 14 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation about Thrapston Primar
Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Research: Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
AFFS, CEAS and DCS forms and information sheets
Resources
Information and forms relating to Armed Forces Families & Safeguar
Academy President celebrates the first anniversary of the Northern Ireland Enterprise Hub with the P
Resources
Academy President Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE is on a two-day tour of
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Patricia Davies
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
SIA licensing: first aid training requirement
Resources
Guidance for training providers: what you need to know to meet the SIA
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Craig Ward
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
What to do if you want to withdraw from your course
Resources
Follow these steps once you have decided to leave your course to avoid
Re-L Network, the real estate education platform, reveals live training events and coaching sessions alongside all new instructor free plan.
Resources
Re-L Network unveils today (14 Oct) two of its most anticipated featur

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6183)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page