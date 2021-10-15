Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr Craig Ward

PDF, 198KB, 20 pages

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Craig Ward

Teacher reference number: 0758669

Teacher’s date of birth: 17 September 1985

Location teacher worked: Warrington north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 28 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Craig Ward, formerly employed in Warrington north west England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

