The teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the teachers’ pension scheme.

Local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Allocations

The grant covering the 2021 to 2022 financial year is paid in 2 instalments, the first of which is paid in April and covers April 2021 to August 2021. The second payment covers September 2021 to March 2022.

Use the allocations tables to see how much funding each institution receives, and a local authority summary.

We’ve added details of the data sources used to calculate these allocations.

Further information

We’ve published the methodology and rates for the TPECG.

Published 28 April 2021
Last updated 28 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) conditions of grant for local authorities October 2021 payments and data sources for September 2021 to March 2022 allocations

  2. First published.

