Rules and regulations for reformed AS and A levels.

Applies to England

GCE qualification-level Conditions and Requirements

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/39HTML

GCE qualification-level Conditions and Requirements

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/39PDF, 597KB, 62 pages

These documents set out rules and regulations for all reformed AS and A levels.

Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.

You should also read the relevant subject-level conditions and our requirements for all qualifications.

Published 9 April 2014
Last updated 11 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added new requirements for 2022 assessments to Condition GCE4.

  2. Document updated to reflect changes following consultation on reviews of marking, moderation and appeals, and put into new brand template

  3. Removed expired transitional provisions

  4. Incorporated requirements for key dates. Added link to published notices.

  5. Corrected minor typographical and formatting errors in Conditions: GCE11.1; 14.5; 14.8; 17.7; 18.12; 26.4.

  6. Published requirements for key dates for reviews of marking, reviews of moderation and appeals.

  7. Updated following introduction of our rules for enquiries and appeals

  8. Added regulations for reviews and appeals

  9. Added new requirements for setting standards

  10. Added new rules about use of calculators

  11. Published new edition of document which updates the list of qualifications it applies to.

  12. First published.

